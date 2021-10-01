Editor's Note: The following information is compiled from arrests records from the Laurens Police Department, Clinton Police Department, Laurens County Sheriff's Office and the Johnson Detention Center. This information is presented with no intent of guilt or innocence.
Haley Crowe – Gray Court
-Driving under suspension, license not suspended for DUI - 1st offense
Jennifer Hughes - Laurens
-Grand Larceny, value more than $2,000 but less than $10,000
Jerome Reynolds - Laurens
-Grand Larceny, value more than $2,000 but less than $10,000
