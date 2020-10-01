Editor's Note: The following information is compiled from arrests records from the Laurens Police Department, Clinton Police Department, Laurens County Sheriff's Office and the Johnson Detention Center. This information is presented with no intent of guilt or innocence.
Willie Byrd – Clinton
-Voluntary manslaughter
Viola Case - Laurens
-Trafficking in meth. or cocaine base - 10 g or more, but less than 28 g - 1st offense
-possession of cocaine, 1st offense
-Possession of less than one gram of meth. or cocaine base, 1st offense
Michael Brooks - Clinton
-Manuf., poss. of other sub. in Sch. I, II, III or flunitrazepam or analogue, w.i.t.d. - 1st offense
-Driving under suspension, license not suspended for DUI - 2nd offense
Jackie Dewitt - Clinton
-Malicious Injury to animals, personal property, injury value $2,000 or less
-Petit or Simple Larceny - $2,000 or less
-Burglary (After June 20, 1985) - Third degree - 1st offense
-Safecracking
Kenneth Sanders - Clinton
-Possession of less than one gram of meth. or cocaine base, 1st offense
-possession of cocaine, 1st offense
