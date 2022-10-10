Editor's Note: The following information is compiled from arrests records from the Laurens Police Department, Clinton Police Department, Laurens County Sheriff's Office and the Johnson Detention Center. This information is presented with no intent of guilt or innocence.
Joshua Corthell – Clinton
-Burglary, second degree
William Stewart – Laurens
-Assault and battery, third degree
Amanda Alexander – Gray Court
-Pedestrian under the influence of alcohol
Brian Carroll – Clinton
-Exposure of private parts in a lewd and lascivious manner
Candace Ginn – Clinton
-Poss. of narc. in Schedule I(b),(c), LSD & Schedule II
-Poss. of other controlled sub. in Sched. I to V
-Poss. of narc. in Schedule I(b),(c), LSD & Schedule II
