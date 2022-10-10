Editor's Note: The following information is compiled from arrests records from the Laurens Police Department, Clinton Police Department, Laurens County Sheriff's Office and the Johnson Detention Center. This information is presented with no intent of guilt or innocence.

 

Joshua Corthell – Clinton

-Burglary, second degree

William Stewart – Laurens

-Assault and battery, third degree

Amanda Alexander – Gray Court

-Pedestrian under the influence of alcohol

Brian Carroll – Clinton

-Exposure of private parts in a lewd and lascivious manner

Candace Ginn – Clinton

-Poss. of narc. in Schedule I(b),(c), LSD & Schedule II

-Poss. of other controlled sub. in Sched. I to V

-Poss. of narc. in Schedule I(b),(c), LSD & Schedule II

 