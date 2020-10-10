Editor's Note: The following information is compiled from arrests records from the Laurens Police Department, Clinton Police Department, Laurens County Sheriff's Office and the Johnson Detention Center. This information is presented with no intent of guilt or innocence.
Joey Griffin – Joanna
-Use of vehicle without permission for temp. purpose only, unconnected to other crime
Christopher Malone – Waterloo
-Breach of peace, nonaggravated in nature
Damian Yeargin – Gray Court
-Resisting Arrest; Oppose or resist law enforcement officer serving process or making arrest
-Driving under suspension, license not suspended for DUI - 3rd or sub. offense
-Malicious Injury to animals, personal property, injury value $2,000 or less
Jennifer Hughes - Laurens
-Entry on another's pasture or other lands after notice
Sade Johnson - Gray Court
-Domestic Violence, 3rd degree
