Editor's Note: The following information is compiled from arrests records from the Laurens Police Department, Clinton Police Department, Laurens County Sheriff's Office and the Johnson Detention Center. This information is presented with no intent of guilt or innocence.
Travis Jarnagin – Clinton
-Habitual traffic offender
-Receiving stolen goods
-Driving under suspension
-Trafficking in cocaine, 10g or more, but less than 28g - 3rd or sub. offense
-Poss. of 28g (1 oz) or less of marijuana or 10g
Terell Brown – Clinton
-Breach of trust with fraudulent intent
Dania Hernandez – Clinton
-Open container of beer or wine in motor vehicle
-Driving under the influence, less than .10
Levi Kittle – Joanna
-Unlawfully place a child at risk of or cause harm or willfully abandon the child
Henry Lynch – Clinton
-Driving under suspension
-Trespassing
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.