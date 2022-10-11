Today

Cloudy this morning with thunderstorms developing this afternoon. High around 75F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 80%.

Tonight

Thunderstorms. Low 62F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 80%.

Tomorrow

Cloudy skies early, followed by partial clearing. Slight chance of a rain shower. High near 80F. Winds WSW at 10 to 15 mph.