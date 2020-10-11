Editor's Note: The following information is compiled from arrests records from the Laurens Police Department, Clinton Police Department, Laurens County Sheriff's Office and the Johnson Detention Center. This information is presented with no intent of guilt or innocence.
Agustin Tomas Callesa Garcia – Gray Court
-Driving under the Influence, less than .10, 1st Offense
-Open container of beer or wine in motor vehicle
-Driving without a license - 1st offense
Jason Mcgowan – Clinton
-Domestic Violence, 1st degree
-Disorderly Conduct
Matthew Mccraw – Cross Hill
-Domestic Violence, 2nd degree
Alexander Moses - Clinton
-Domestic Violence, 3rd degree
Tanya Phillips - Laurens
-Trespassing
