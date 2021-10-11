Editor's Note: The following information is compiled from arrests records from the Laurens Police Department, Clinton Police Department, Laurens County Sheriff's Office and the Johnson Detention Center. This information is presented with no intent of guilt or innocence.
Arlene Shuman – Clinton
-Attempted armed, or allegedly armed, robbery
-Poss. weapon during violent crime, if not also sentenced to life without parole or death
-Purchase or possession of alcoholic liquors
James Dill - Clinton
-violation of terms of probation, parole or other supervisory program
Ernest Myrick - Laurens
-Driving under the Influence, .16 or more, 3rd Offense
-Driving under suspension, license suspended for DUI - 2nd offense
Johnny Powers - Laurens
-Financial Transaction Card fraud value $500 or less in six month period
-Financial Transaction Card fraud value $500 or less in six month period
-Financial Transaction Card fraud value $500 or less in six month period
-Financial Transaction Card fraud value $500 or less in six month period
-Financial Transaction Card fraud value $500 or less in six month period
-Ill treatment of animals, in general, overworking, 1st offense
-Abandonment of animals
Micheal Swyers - Laurens
-Altering, tampering, bypassing utility meters - 1st offense
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.