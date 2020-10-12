Editor's Note: The following information is compiled from arrests records from the Laurens Police Department, Clinton Police Department, Laurens County Sheriff's Office and the Johnson Detention Center. This information is presented with no intent of guilt or innocence.
Anthony Case – Clinton
-Assault & Battery 3rd degree
Jose Hernandez-Salas – Laurens
-Use of license plate other than for vehicle which issued
-Driving under suspension, license suspended for DUI - 1st offense
-Uninsured motor vehicle fee violation, 1st offense
-Unlawful carrying of pistol
-Manuf., poss. of other sub. in Sch. I, II, III or flunitrazepam or analogue, w.i.t.d. - 1st offense
Andrekus Irby – Laurens
-Assault & Battery 3rd degree
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.