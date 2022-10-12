Editor's Note: The following information is compiled from arrests records from the Laurens Police Department, Clinton Police Department, Laurens County Sheriff's Office and the Johnson Detention Center. This information is presented with no intent of guilt or innocence.
Zachary Marler – Laurens
-Driving under suspension
-Poss. of 28g (1 oz) or less of marijuana or 10g
-Unlawful to advertise for sale, manufacture, possess, sell, etc. paraphernalia
Samuel Young – Gray Court
-Assault and battery, second degree
Joseph Brock – Fountain Inn
-Breach of trust with fraudulent intent
