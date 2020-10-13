Editor's Note: The following information is compiled from arrests records from the Laurens Police Department, Clinton Police Department, Laurens County Sheriff's Office and the Johnson Detention Center. This information is presented with no intent of guilt or innocence.

 

Dean Dalenko – Gray Court

-violation of terms of probation, parole or other supervisory program 

 

Terrell Mcgowan – Clinton

-Assault & Battery 3rd degree

 

Houston Motes – Clinton

-Domestic violence of a high and aggravated nature

-Malicious Injury to animals, personal property, injury value more than $2,000 but less than $10,000

-Poss. weapon during violent crime, if not also sentenced to life without parole or death

-Possession of Firearm or Ammunition by person convicted of violent felony

 

Andrew Smith - Clinton

-Domestic Violence, 3rd degree

 

Euna Yates - Gray Court

-Ill treatment of animals, in general, overworking, 1st offense

 

Timothy Yates - Gray Court

-Ill treatment of animals, in general, overworking, 1st offense

 

Detourious Barksdale - Laurens

-Driving under suspension, license not suspended for DUI - 2nd offense

 

Damion Grant - Cross Hill

-Distribution, etc. of methamphetamine, 3rd or sub. 

 

Joshua Jennings - Gray Court

-Receiving stolen goods, value $2,000 or less

-Receiving stolen goods, value $2,000 or less

-Receiving stolen goods, value $2,000 or less

 

Casey Starnes - Gray Court

-Receiving stolen goods, value $2,000 or less

-Receiving stolen goods, value $2,000 or less

-Receiving stolen goods, value $2,000 or less

 

Crystal Williams - Clinton

-Breach of peace, nonaggravated in nature

 