Editor's Note: The following information is compiled from arrests records from the Laurens Police Department, Clinton Police Department, Laurens County Sheriff's Office and the Johnson Detention Center. This information is presented with no intent of guilt or innocence.
Dean Dalenko – Gray Court
-violation of terms of probation, parole or other supervisory program
Terrell Mcgowan – Clinton
-Assault & Battery 3rd degree
Houston Motes – Clinton
-Domestic violence of a high and aggravated nature
-Malicious Injury to animals, personal property, injury value more than $2,000 but less than $10,000
-Poss. weapon during violent crime, if not also sentenced to life without parole or death
-Possession of Firearm or Ammunition by person convicted of violent felony
Andrew Smith - Clinton
-Domestic Violence, 3rd degree
Euna Yates - Gray Court
-Ill treatment of animals, in general, overworking, 1st offense
Timothy Yates - Gray Court
-Ill treatment of animals, in general, overworking, 1st offense
Detourious Barksdale - Laurens
-Driving under suspension, license not suspended for DUI - 2nd offense
Damion Grant - Cross Hill
-Distribution, etc. of methamphetamine, 3rd or sub.
Joshua Jennings - Gray Court
-Receiving stolen goods, value $2,000 or less
-Receiving stolen goods, value $2,000 or less
-Receiving stolen goods, value $2,000 or less
Casey Starnes - Gray Court
-Receiving stolen goods, value $2,000 or less
-Receiving stolen goods, value $2,000 or less
-Receiving stolen goods, value $2,000 or less
Crystal Williams - Clinton
-Breach of peace, nonaggravated in nature
