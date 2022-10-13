Editor's Note: The following information is compiled from arrests records from the Laurens Police Department, Clinton Police Department, Laurens County Sheriff's Office and the Johnson Detention Center. This information is presented with no intent of guilt or innocence.

 

Bryant Williams – Clinton

-Hit and run

-Driving under suspension

Dachavious Goggins – Clinton

-Criminal sexual conduct with minor or Attempt - victim under 11 yrs of age

Angela Booker – Clinton

-Possession of less than one gram of meth

Akevius Lindsey – Gray Court

-Domestic violence of a high and aggravated nature

Nico Simpson – Laurens

-Driving without a license

 