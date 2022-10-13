Editor's Note: The following information is compiled from arrests records from the Laurens Police Department, Clinton Police Department, Laurens County Sheriff's Office and the Johnson Detention Center. This information is presented with no intent of guilt or innocence.
Bryant Williams – Clinton
-Hit and run
-Driving under suspension
Dachavious Goggins – Clinton
-Criminal sexual conduct with minor or Attempt - victim under 11 yrs of age
Angela Booker – Clinton
-Possession of less than one gram of meth
-Possession of less than one gram of meth
Akevius Lindsey – Gray Court
-Domestic violence of a high and aggravated nature
Nico Simpson – Laurens
-Driving without a license
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.