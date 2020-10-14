Editor's Note: The following information is compiled from arrests records from the Laurens Police Department, Clinton Police Department, Laurens County Sheriff's Office and the Johnson Detention Center. This information is presented with no intent of guilt or innocence.
Sheena Finley – Clinton
-Possession of less than one gram of meth. or cocaine base, 1st offense
-Unlawful to advertise for sale, manufacture, possess, sell, etc. paraphernalia (civil fine)
Victoria Mcduell – Gray Court
-Ill treatment of animals, in general, overworking, 1st offense
-Ill treatment of animals in general, torture
Gerry Pace – Laurens
-Public disorderly conduct
Aaron Waters - Clinton
-Reckless Driving
-Use of license plate other than for vehicle which issued
-Operating or permitting operation of vehicle which is not registered and licensed.
-Uninsured motor vehicle fee violation, 1st offense
-Driving under suspension, license not suspended for DUI - 2nd offense
-Hit and run, duties of driver involved in accident with minor personal injury
Zanterius Hunter - Clinton
-Driving under the Influence, .16 or more, 2nd Offense
-Driving under suspension, license suspended for DUI - 2nd offense
-Open container of beer or wine in motor vehicle
Carl May Jr. - Waterloo
-Petit or Simple Larceny - $2,000 or less
-Burglary (After June 20, 1985) - First degree
Brandon Sherfield - Clinton
-Contempt of Family Court by adult (civil remedy only)
