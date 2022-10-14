Editor's Note: The following information is compiled from arrests records from the Laurens Police Department, Clinton Police Department, Laurens County Sheriff's Office and the Johnson Detention Center. This information is presented with no intent of guilt or innocence.
Timothy Smith – Gray Court
-Contempt of family court
Glenn Ammons – Laurens
-Violation of terms of probation
Tiara Hall – Clinton
-Assault and battery, third degree
Kelly Lanford – Laurens
-Possession of less than one gram of meth
-Unlawfully place a child at risk of or cause harm or willfully abandon the child
Amiee Walker – Clinton
-Driving under suspension
-Uninsured motor vehicle fee violation
-Giving false information to law enforcement
-Poss. of 28g (1 oz) or less of marijuana or 10g
