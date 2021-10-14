Editor's Note: The following information is compiled from arrests records from the Laurens Police Department, Clinton Police Department, Laurens County Sheriff's Office and the Johnson Detention Center. This information is presented with no intent of guilt or innocence.
Tyson Robinson – Clinton
-Receiving stolen goods, value more than $2,000 but less than $10,000
-Contraband, possession by prisoner, furnishing or attempt to furnish prisoner with
-Manuf., poss. of other sub. in Sch. I, II, III or flunitrazepam or analogue, w.i.t.d. - 1st offense
Joshua Jennings – Gray Court
-General Sessions Offense repealed and not replaced by a new statute.
-Criminal Conspiracy, Common Law conspiracy defined
-Receiving stolen goods, value $2,000 or less
-Receiving stolen goods, value $2,000 or less
-Receiving stolen goods, value $2,000 or less
-Domestic Violence, 3rd degree
