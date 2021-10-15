Editor's Note: The following information is compiled from arrests records from the Laurens Police Department, Clinton Police Department, Laurens County Sheriff's Office and the Johnson Detention Center. This information is presented with no intent of guilt or innocence.
Christopher Jones – Gray Court
-Open container of beer or wine in motor vehicle
-Failure to stop for a blue light, no injury or death - 1st offense
-Driving under suspension, license suspended for DUI - 2nd offense
-Resisting Arrest; Oppose or resist law enforcement officer serving process or making arrest
Joshua James – Clinton
-Breach of trust, obtaining property under false tokens, value $2,000 or less
-Burglary (After June 20, 1985) - First degree
Karmyn Perez – Gray Court
-Domestic Violence, 2nd degree
