Editor's Note: The following information is compiled from arrests records from the Laurens Police Department, Clinton Police Department, Laurens County Sheriff's Office and the Johnson Detention Center. This information is presented with no intent of guilt or innocence.
Brikevious Tribble – Laurens
-Assault and battery, first degree
Derrick Brown – Laurens
-Pedestrian under the influence of alcohol
Tony Jones – Clinton
-Driving under suspension
Jason Davis – Ware Shoals
-Uninsured motor vehicle fee violation
-Violation of beginner permit
-Poss. of 28g (1 oz) or less of marijuana or 10g
-Nonregistered vehicle, failure to register or false statement
