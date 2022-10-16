Editor's Note: The following information is compiled from arrests records from the Laurens Police Department, Clinton Police Department, Laurens County Sheriff's Office and the Johnson Detention Center. This information is presented with no intent of guilt or innocence.
Sammy Smiley – Clinton
-Driving under the influence, less than .10
-Open container of beer or wine in motor vehicle
Jacob Antonio – Simpsonville
-Driving under the influence, .16 or more
-Driving under suspension
Anthonio Warren – Mountville
-Breach of peace, non-aggravated in nature
-Resisting arrest
-Threatening life, person or family of public official, teacher, principal
