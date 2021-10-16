Editor's Note: The following information is compiled from arrests records from the Laurens Police Department, Clinton Police Department, Laurens County Sheriff's Office and the Johnson Detention Center. This information is presented with no intent of guilt or innocence.
Matthew Schram – Clinton
-Shoplifting, value $2,000 or less
Isabella Smith – Clinton
-Shoplifting, value $2,000 or less
Shyheen Taylor – Laurens
-Domestic Violence, 2nd degree
-Violation of court order of protection
-Poss. of 28g (1 oz) or less of marijuana or 10g or less of hash - 1st offense
