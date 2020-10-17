Editor's Note: The following information is compiled from arrests records from the Laurens Police Department, Clinton Police Department, Laurens County Sheriff's Office and the Johnson Detention Center. This information is presented with no intent of guilt or innocence.
Roger Knight – Laurens
-Resisting Arrest; Oppose or resist law enforcement officer serving process or making arrest
-Breach of peace, nonaggravated in nature
Cedric Williams - Gray Court
-Petit or Simple Larceny - $2,000 or less
-Shoplifting, value $2,000 or less
-Shoplifting, value $2,000 or less
Henry Lynch - Clinton
-Breach of peace, nonaggravated in nature
Zachary Marler - Laurens
-violation of terms of probation, parole or other supervisory program
Devante Pulley - Clinton
-Manuf., poss. of other sub. in Sch. I, II, III or flunitrazepam or analogue, w.i.t.d. - 1st offense
-Distribute, sell, manuf. or pwid, of cont. sub., near school
-Possession of Firearm or Ammunition by person convicted of violent felony
-Discharging firearms into a dwelling
-Breach of peace, aggravated in nature
-Discharging firearm into vehicle, aircraft, etc. while occupied
-Discharging firearm into vehicle, aircraft, etc. while occupied
-Poss. weapon during violent crime, if not also sentenced to life without parole or death
-Criminal Conspiracy, Common Law conspiracy defined
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.