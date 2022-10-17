Editor's Note: The following information is compiled from arrests records from the Laurens Police Department, Clinton Police Department, Laurens County Sheriff's Office and the Johnson Detention Center. This information is presented with no intent of guilt or innocence.

 

Boyd Nabors – Clinton

-Domestic violence of a high and aggravated nature

Elizabeth Smith – Clinton

-Possession of less than one gram of meth

Tevin Barksdale – Gray Court

-Support, obligation to support spouse and children

Holly Pulley – Fountain Inn

-Poss., conceal, sell., or dispose of stolen vehicle

Brykevious Williams – Laurens

-Trafficking in marijuana, 10 lbs or more, but less than 100 lbs

 