Editor's Note: The following information is compiled from arrests records from the Laurens Police Department, Clinton Police Department, Laurens County Sheriff's Office and the Johnson Detention Center. This information is presented with no intent of guilt or innocence.
Martin Bailey – Clinton
-Poss. of other controlled sub. in Sched. I to V - 2nd or sub. offense
-Poss. of narc. in Schedule I(b),(c), LSD & Schedule II - 3rd or sub. offense
-Distribution, etc. of methamphetamine, 2nd
James Hunter – Laurens
-Distribution, etc. of methamphetamine, 1st
-Domestic Violence, 2nd degree
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.