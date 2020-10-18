Editor's Note: The following information is compiled from arrests records from the Laurens Police Department, Clinton Police Department, Laurens County Sheriff's Office and the Johnson Detention Center. This information is presented with no intent of guilt or innocence.
Christopher Simmons – Gray Court
-Driving under suspension, license suspended for DUI - 3rd or sub. offense
-Operating or permitting operation of vehicle which is not registered and licensed.
-Shoplifting, value $2,000 or less
Collier Simmons - Gray Court
-Shoplifting
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.