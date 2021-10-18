Editor's Note: The following information is compiled from arrests records from the Laurens Police Department, Clinton Police Department, Laurens County Sheriff's Office and the Johnson Detention Center. This information is presented with no intent of guilt or innocence.

 

Kathy Jewell – Waterloo

-Breach of trust with fraudulent intent, value $10,000 or more

 

Ashley Murphy – Laurens

-Public disorderly conduct

 

George Stockman Jr. - Joanna

-Domestic Violence, 2nd degree

 