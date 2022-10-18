Editor's Note: The following information is compiled from arrests records from the Laurens Police Department, Clinton Police Department, Laurens County Sheriff's Office and the Johnson Detention Center. This information is presented with no intent of guilt or innocence.
Robin Epting – Joanna
-Burglary, second degree
-Grand Larceny, value more than $2,000 but less than $10,000
-Malicious injury to animals, personal property
Kenneth Burnside – Laurens
-Sex Offender Registry Violation, fail to register
Michael Walker – Laurens
-Public disorderly conduct
Corey Grey – Laurens
-Burglary, second degree
-Grand Larceny, value more than $2,000 but less than $10,000
-Malicious injury to animals, personal property
Kimilee Johns – Laurens
-Shoplifting, value $2,000 or less
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.