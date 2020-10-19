Editor's Note: The following information is compiled from arrests records from the Laurens Police Department, Clinton Police Department, Laurens County Sheriff's Office and the Johnson Detention Center. This information is presented with no intent of guilt or innocence.

 

Bryan Cooper – Waterloo

-Possession of less than one gram of meth. or cocaine base, 1st offense

-Resisting Arrest; Oppose or resist law enforcement officer serving process or making arrest

 

Joshua Mcalister - Laurens

-Assault & Battery 3rd degree

 

Valencia Price - Clinton

-Use of 911 number unlawfully

 

Sidney Cheeks - Clinton

-violation of terms of probation, parole or other supervisory program

 

James Copeland - Laurens

-violation of terms of probation, parole or other supervisory program

 

Travis Hunter - Gray Court

-Driving under suspension, license not suspended for DUI - 3rd or sub. offense

 

Willie Watts - Laurens

-violation of terms of probation, parole or other supervisory program

 