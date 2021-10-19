Editor's Note: The following information is compiled from arrests records from the Laurens Police Department, Clinton Police Department, Laurens County Sheriff's Office and the Johnson Detention Center. This information is presented with no intent of guilt or innocence.
Charles Black Jr. – Laurens
-Unlawfully place a child at risk of or cause harm or willfully abandon the child
-Possession of less than one gram of meth. or cocaine base, 2nd offense
Jessica Cudd – Laurens
-Unlawfully place a child at risk of or cause harm or willfully abandon the child
-Possession of less than one gram of meth. or cocaine base, 1st offense
Johnny Fulmer – Laurens
-Unlawfully place a child at risk of or cause harm or willfully abandon the child
Jerry Grey - Laurens
-Breach of peace, aggravated in nature
Brent Koon - Laurens
-Criminal sexual conduct with minor, or Attempt - victim 11 to 14 yrs of age inclusive - Second deg.
