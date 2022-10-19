Editor's Note: The following information is compiled from arrests records from the Laurens Police Department, Clinton Police Department, Laurens County Sheriff's Office and the Johnson Detention Center. This information is presented with no intent of guilt or innocence.
Pedro Andreas – Laurens
-Driving under the influence, less than .10
-Open container of beer or wine in motor vehicle
-Driving without a license
Tyriece Grant – Cross Hill
-Driving under suspension
James Hatfield – Clinton
-Financial Transaction Card fraud
Ashley Knight – Laurens
-Financial Transaction Card fraud
-Financial transaction card theft
-Abuse / knowing and wilful exploitation of a vulnerable adult
Billy Williamson – Clinton
-Habitual traffic offender
-Failure to stop for a blue light
-Poss. of 28g (1 oz) or less of marijuana or 10g
-Possession of less than one gram of meth
-Burglary, third degree
-Driving under suspension
-Poss., conceal, sell., or dispose of stolen vehicle
-Breaking into motor vehicle or tanks, pumps, where fuel, lubricants stored
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.