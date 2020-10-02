Editor's Note: The following information is compiled from arrests records from the Laurens Police Department, Clinton Police Department, Laurens County Sheriff's Office and the Johnson Detention Center. This information is presented with no intent of guilt or innocence.
Michael Eubanks – Laurens
-Breach of peace, aggravated in nature
-Malicious Injury to animals, personal property, injury value $2,000 or less
Jacob Case - Enoree
-Driving under suspension, license not suspended for DUI - 1st offense
-Poss. of 28g (1 oz) or less of marijuana or 10g or less of hash - 1st offense
-Driving under suspension, license not suspended for DUI - 1st offense
