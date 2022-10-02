Editor's Note: The following information is compiled from arrests records from the Laurens Police Department, Clinton Police Department, Laurens County Sheriff's Office and the Johnson Detention Center. This information is presented with no intent of guilt or innocence.
Crystal Lawson – Clinton
-Domestic violence, third degree
James Estes – Clinton
-Simple larceny, $2,000 or less
Crystal Meyer – Laurens
-Driving under suspension
-Uninsured motor vehicle fee violation
Kelsey West - Waterloo
-Driving under suspension
