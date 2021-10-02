Editor's Note: The following information is compiled from arrests records from the Laurens Police Department, Clinton Police Department, Laurens County Sheriff's Office and the Johnson Detention Center. This information is presented with no intent of guilt or innocence.
Roger Griffin – Clinton
-Driving under suspension, license not suspended for DUI - 2nd offense
-Petit or Simple Larceny - $2,000 or less
Mary Tollison - Gray Court
-Shoplifting, value $2,000 or less
