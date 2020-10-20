Editor's Note: The following information is compiled from arrests records from the Laurens Police Department, Clinton Police Department, Laurens County Sheriff's Office and the Johnson Detention Center. This information is presented with no intent of guilt or innocence.
Issac Miller – Clinton
-Public disorderly conduct
Amiee Walker - Clinton
-Driving under suspension, license not suspended for DUI - 3rd or sub. offense
-Giving false information to law enforcement, fire dept. or rescue dept.
-Receiving stolen goods, value $2,000 or less
-Uninsured motor vehicle fee violation, 1st offense
Angela Patterson - Clinton
-Domestic Violence, 3rd degree
Tony Sherfield - Clinton
-Assault & Battery 3rd degree
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.