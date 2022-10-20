Editor's Note: The following information is compiled from arrests records from the Laurens Police Department, Clinton Police Department, Laurens County Sheriff's Office and the Johnson Detention Center. This information is presented with no intent of guilt or innocence.

 

Colton Roberts – Laurens

-Speeding, more than 25 MPH over the speed limit

-Failure to stop for a blue light

Amanda Walker – Clinton

-Trespassing

-Unlawful communication

Marcus Grant – Laurens

-Assault and battery of a high and aggravated nature

Richard Long – Clinton

-Uninsured motor vehicle fee violation

-Driving under suspension

-Unlawful transportation / possession of nonferrous metals in vehicle

Alfred Beck – Enoree

-Regulation of fires on certain lands Chapter violation

William Lynch – Clinton

-Breach of peace, non-aggravated in nature

Jaffa Reeves – Clinton

-Violation of terms of probation

Brittnie Knight – Laurens

-Violation of terms of probation

Kevin Nelson – Fountain Inn

-Violation of terms of probation

-Failure to stop for a blue light

Killian Collins – Ware Shoals

-Violation of terms of probation

 