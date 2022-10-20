Editor's Note: The following information is compiled from arrests records from the Laurens Police Department, Clinton Police Department, Laurens County Sheriff's Office and the Johnson Detention Center. This information is presented with no intent of guilt or innocence.
Colton Roberts – Laurens
-Speeding, more than 25 MPH over the speed limit
-Failure to stop for a blue light
Amanda Walker – Clinton
-Trespassing
-Unlawful communication
Marcus Grant – Laurens
-Assault and battery of a high and aggravated nature
Richard Long – Clinton
-Uninsured motor vehicle fee violation
-Driving under suspension
-Unlawful transportation / possession of nonferrous metals in vehicle
Alfred Beck – Enoree
-Regulation of fires on certain lands Chapter violation
William Lynch – Clinton
-Breach of peace, non-aggravated in nature
Jaffa Reeves – Clinton
-Violation of terms of probation
Brittnie Knight – Laurens
-Violation of terms of probation
Kevin Nelson – Fountain Inn
-Violation of terms of probation
-Failure to stop for a blue light
Killian Collins – Ware Shoals
-Violation of terms of probation
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.