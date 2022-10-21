Editor's Note: The following information is compiled from arrests records from the Laurens Police Department, Clinton Police Department, Laurens County Sheriff's Office and the Johnson Detention Center. This information is presented with no intent of guilt or innocence.
Ashley Robinson – Enoree
-Habitual traffic offenders
-Possession of less than one gram of meth
-Driving under suspension
Nigel Smith – Gray Court
-Driving under the influence, less than .10
-Operating vehicle on highway without registration and license due to delinquency
-Operating motor vehicle without license in possession
David Collins – Newberry
-Driving under suspension
-MDP, Narcotic drugs in Sch. I(b) & (c), LSD, and Sched. II
