Editor's Note: The following information is compiled from arrests records from the Laurens Police Department, Clinton Police Department, Laurens County Sheriff's Office and the Johnson Detention Center. This information is presented with no intent of guilt or innocence.

 

Jacob Phillips – Clinton

-Domestic Violence, 3rd degree

 

Ronald Butler Jr. – Laurens

-Breach of peace, nonaggravated in nature

 

Elizabeth Hughes – Waterloo

-Breach of peace, nonaggravated in nature

-Malicious Injury to animals, personal property, injury value $2,000 or less

 

 