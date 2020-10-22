Editor's Note: The following information is compiled from arrests records from the Laurens Police Department, Clinton Police Department, Laurens County Sheriff's Office and the Johnson Detention Center. This information is presented with no intent of guilt or innocence.
Derrick Cunningham – Gray Court
-Contempt of court penalty for violation of court order or children's code by adult
-Contempt of court penalty for violation of court order or children's code by adult
Wesley Sexton – Gray Court
-Failure to stop for a blue light, no injury or death - 2nd or sub. offense
-Unattended vehicle - engine running
-Driving under suspension, license not suspended for DUI - 1st offense
-Operating or permitting operation of vehicle which is not registered and licensed.
-Use of license plate other than for vehicle which issued
Robert Wood – Laurens
-Domestic Violence, 2nd degree
Holly Bumgardner - Gray Court
-Contempt of Family Court by adult (civil remedy only)
Tonya Fuller - Clinton
-Financial identity fraud or identity fraud
Corynthian Rice - Laurens
-Domestic Violence, 2nd degree
