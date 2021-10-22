Editor's Note: The following information is compiled from arrests records from the Laurens Police Department, Clinton Police Department, Laurens County Sheriff's Office and the Johnson Detention Center. This information is presented with no intent of guilt or innocence.

 

Mark Aiken – Gray Court

-Unlawful communication

 

Daphane Mims – Clinton

-Breach of peace, non-aggravated in nature

-Breach of peace, non-aggravated in nature

 

Adam Nobles – Laurens

-Distribution, etc. of methamphetamine, 1st

 

Steven Williams - Clinton

-Burglary (After June 20, 1985) - First degree

-Assault & Battery 1st degree

 

Charles Ramsey - Laurens

-Unlawful communication

 

Ashley Roach - Waterloo

-Unlawfully place a child at risk of or cause harm or willfully abandon the child

-Unlawfully place a child at risk of or cause harm or willfully abandon the child

-Unlawfully place a child at risk of or cause harm or willfully abandon the child

-Manuf., poss. of other sub. in Sch. I, II, III or flunitrazepam or analogue, w.i.t.d. - 1st offense

-Ill treatment of animals, in general, overworking, 1st offense

-Ill treatment of animals in general, torture

 