Editor's Note: The following information is compiled from arrests records from the Laurens Police Department, Clinton Police Department, Laurens County Sheriff's Office and the Johnson Detention Center. This information is presented with no intent of guilt or innocence.
Mark Aiken – Gray Court
-Unlawful communication
Daphane Mims – Clinton
-Breach of peace, non-aggravated in nature
-Breach of peace, non-aggravated in nature
Adam Nobles – Laurens
-Distribution, etc. of methamphetamine, 1st
Steven Williams - Clinton
-Burglary (After June 20, 1985) - First degree
-Assault & Battery 1st degree
Charles Ramsey - Laurens
-Unlawful communication
Ashley Roach - Waterloo
-Unlawfully place a child at risk of or cause harm or willfully abandon the child
-Unlawfully place a child at risk of or cause harm or willfully abandon the child
-Unlawfully place a child at risk of or cause harm or willfully abandon the child
-Manuf., poss. of other sub. in Sch. I, II, III or flunitrazepam or analogue, w.i.t.d. - 1st offense
-Ill treatment of animals, in general, overworking, 1st offense
-Ill treatment of animals in general, torture
