Editor's Note: The following information is compiled from arrests records from the Laurens Police Department, Clinton Police Department, Laurens County Sheriff's Office and the Johnson Detention Center. This information is presented with no intent of guilt or innocence.
Amanda Gravley – Gray Court
-Public disorderly conduct
Xarrius Choice – Laurens
-Driving under suspension
Robert Martin – Laurens
-Failure to stop for a blue light
-Driving under suspension
-Driving under the influence, less than .10
-Open container of beer or wine in motor vehicle
-Unlawfully place a child at risk of or cause harm or willfully abandon the child
-Transport alcohol in motor vehicle with seal broken
-Poss. of 28g (1 oz) or less of marijuana or 10g
Michael Alewine – Abbeville
-Poss. of other controlled sub. in Sched. I to V
