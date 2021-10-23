Editor's Note: The following information is compiled from arrests records from the Laurens Police Department, Clinton Police Department, Laurens County Sheriff's Office and the Johnson Detention Center. This information is presented with no intent of guilt or innocence.
Ashley Robinson – Enoree
-Driving under the Influence, less than .10, 1st Offense
-Driving under suspension, license not suspended for DUI - 3rd or sub. offense
-Possession of less than one gram of meth. or cocaine base, 1st offense
-Child endangerment, commit certain vehicular offenses w/ minor in vehicle
-Habitual Traffic Offenders, DUS as per Habitual Traffic Offender status
Christopher Tindal - Enoree
-Breach of peace, aggravated in nature
Jose Cruz Ciarroa - Gray Court
-Driving under the Influence, .10 but less than .16, 1st Offense
-Open container of beer or wine in motor vehicle
-Driving without a license - 1st offense
-Unlawful turning, turning from wrong lane or improper signal
-Failure to maintain proof of insurance in motor vehicle
-Failure to possess registration card
Anthony Williams - Laurens
-Domestic Violence, 3rd degree
-Poss. of 28g (1 oz) or less of marijuana or 10g or less of hash - 1st offense
