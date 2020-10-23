Editor's Note: The following information is compiled from arrests records from the Laurens Police Department, Clinton Police Department, Laurens County Sheriff's Office and the Johnson Detention Center. This information is presented with no intent of guilt or innocence.
James Cathcart – Joanna
-Driving under the Influence, .16 or higher, 1st Offense
-Driving under suspension, license not suspended for DUI - 1st offense
Paul Hunt – Gray Court
-Assault & Battery 3rd degree
Keenan Davis - Clinton
-Discharging firearm into vehicle, aircraft, etc. while occupied
-Discharging firearm into vehicle, aircraft, etc. while occupied
-Breach of peace, aggravated in nature
-Discharging firearms into a dwelling
-Criminal Conspiracy, Common Law conspiracy defined
-Poss. weapon during violent crime, if not also sentenced to life without parole or death
Octavious Toland - Clinton
-Murder
-Breach of peace, aggravated in nature
-Poss. weapon during violent crime, if not also sentenced to life without parole or death
