Editor's Note: The following information is compiled from arrests records from the Laurens Police Department, Clinton Police Department, Laurens County Sheriff's Office and the Johnson Detention Center. This information is presented with no intent of guilt or innocence.
John Winans – Fountain Inn
-Trespassing
Brandy Wise – Abbeville
-Possession of less than one gram of meth
Mary Massey – Gray Court
-Shoplifting, value $2,000 or less
