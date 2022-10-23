Editor's Note: The following information is compiled from arrests records from the Laurens Police Department, Clinton Police Department, Laurens County Sheriff's Office and the Johnson Detention Center. This information is presented with no intent of guilt or innocence.

 

John Winans – Fountain Inn

-Trespassing

Brandy Wise – Abbeville

-Possession of less than one gram of meth

Mary Massey – Gray Court

-Shoplifting, value $2,000 or less

 