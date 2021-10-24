Editor's Note: The following information is compiled from arrests records from the Laurens Police Department, Clinton Police Department, Laurens County Sheriff's Office and the Johnson Detention Center. This information is presented with no intent of guilt or innocence.
Darius James – Clinton
-Unlawful carrying of pistol
Brad Brown - Gray Court
-Manuf., poss. of other sub. in Sch. I, II, III or flunitrazepam, w.i.t.d. - 3rd or sub. offense
-Support, obligation to support spouse and children
-Support, obligation to support spouse and children
-Support, obligation to support spouse and children
-Failure to stop for a blue light, no injury or death - 2nd or sub. offense
-Resisting Arrest; Oppose or resist law enforcement officer serving process or making arrest
-Driving under suspension, license suspended for DUI - 3rd or sub. offense
Amber Pridemore - Clinton
-Public disorderly conduct
-Entering premises after warning or refusing to leave on request
