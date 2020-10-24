Editor's Note: The following information is compiled from arrests records from the Laurens Police Department, Clinton Police Department, Laurens County Sheriff's Office and the Johnson Detention Center. This information is presented with no intent of guilt or innocence.
Trumain Livingston – Laurens
-Resisting Arrest; Oppose or resist law enforcement officer serving process or making arrest
-Unlaw. store, keep., poss. machine gun or sawed-off shotgun or rifle
-Domestic Violence, 1st degree
-Malicious Injury to animals, personal property, injury value $2,000 or less
Reahana Landreth – Laurens
-Driving under suspension, license not suspended for DUI - 2nd offense
-Transport alcohol in motor vehicle with seal broken
Jose Marcos – Laurens
-Driving under the Influence, .16 or more, 3rd Offense
-Driving without a license - 3rd or sub. offense
-Open container of beer or wine in motor vehicle
Timothy Sheetz - Clinton
-Public disorderly conduct
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.