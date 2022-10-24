Editor's Note: The following information is compiled from arrests records from the Laurens Police Department, Clinton Police Department, Laurens County Sheriff's Office and the Johnson Detention Center. This information is presented with no intent of guilt or innocence.
Calvin Todd – Clinton
-Public disorderly conduct
-Domestic violence, second degree
Nathan Williams – Clinton
-Assault and battery, third degree
Dominique Lehnhofer – Fountain Inn
-Distribution of meth
-Trafficking in Heroin, morph., etc., 4 g or more, but less than 14 g
Dallion Mann – Waterloo
-Criminal sexual conduct with minor or Attempt - victim under 11 yrs of age
Harold Mims – Clinton
-Sex Offender Registry Violation, fail to register
Thomas Powell – Clinton
-Possession of less than one gram of meth
-Driving under suspension
-Uninsured motor vehicle fee violation
-Driving under suspension
