Today

Sunny along with a few clouds. High 76F. Winds light and variable.

Tonight

Cloudy with occasional showers late at night. Low 57F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50%.

Tomorrow

Chance of a morning shower. Some clouds in the morning will give way to mainly sunny skies for the afternoon. High 74F. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph.