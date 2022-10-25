Editor's Note: The following information is compiled from arrests records from the Laurens Police Department, Clinton Police Department, Laurens County Sheriff's Office and the Johnson Detention Center. This information is presented with no intent of guilt or innocence.

 

James Thompson – Gray Court

-Domestic violence, third degree

Joseph Hitchner – Laurens

-Harassment, first degree

Ashley Brewington – Clinton

-Possession of less than one gram of meth

Cecil Starnes – Gray Court

-Failure to stop for a blue light

-Driving under suspension

Michael Eubanks – Laurens

-Domestic violence, second degree

-Giving false information to law enforcement

Paul Batac – Ware Shoals

-Driving under suspension

-Uninsured motor vehicle fee violation

-Poss. of 28g (1 oz) or less of marijuana or 10g

 