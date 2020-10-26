Editor's Note: The following information is compiled from arrests records from the Laurens Police Department, Clinton Police Department, Laurens County Sheriff's Office and the Johnson Detention Center. This information is presented with no intent of guilt or innocence.
James Jennings – Gray Court
-Domestic Violence, 2nd degree
Heather Taylor – Clinton
-Armed Robbery, robbery while armed or allegedly armed with a deadly weapon
Robert Caudill - Gray Court
-Filing a false police report of a Felony violation
Barry Davis - Laurens
-Pedestrian, under influence of alcohol or drugs, upon highway
