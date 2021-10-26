Editor's Note: The following information is compiled from arrests records from the Laurens Police Department, Clinton Police Department, Laurens County Sheriff's Office and the Johnson Detention Center. This information is presented with no intent of guilt or innocence.

 

Calvin Cannon – Cross Hill

-Unlawful communication

 

Ethan Martin - Gray Court

-Malicious Injury to animals, personal property, injury value $2,000 or less

 

Joshua Taylor - Laurens

-violation of terms of probation, parole or other supervisory program 

 

Lacey Crowe - Clinton

-Breach of peace, non-aggravated in nature

 

Arcadio Hernandez - Laurens

-Use of license plate other than for vehicle which issued

-Driving under suspension, license suspended for DUI - 2nd offense

-Uninsured motor vehicle fee violation, 1st offense

 

Brendan Williams - Clinton

-Uninsured motor vehicle fee violation, 1st offense

-Giving false information to law enforcement, fire dept. or rescue dept.

-Driving under suspension, license not suspended for DUI - 3rd or sub. offense

 