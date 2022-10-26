Editor's Note: The following information is compiled from arrests records from the Laurens Police Department, Clinton Police Department, Laurens County Sheriff's Office and the Johnson Detention Center. This information is presented with no intent of guilt or innocence.
Henry Davis – Homeless
-Distribution of meth
-Unlawful to advertise for sale, manufacture, possess, sell, etc. paraphernalia
Anita Moseley – Fountain Inn
-Ill treatment of animals in general, torture
Mohogany Anderson – Laurens
-Assault and battery, third degree
Edna Foster – Clinton
-Driving under suspension
