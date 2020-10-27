Editor's Note: The following information is compiled from arrests records from the Laurens Police Department, Clinton Police Department, Laurens County Sheriff's Office and the Johnson Detention Center. This information is presented with no intent of guilt or innocence.
Allen Carr – Joanna
-Breach of peace, nonaggravated in nature
Sheldon Todd – Laurens
-Assault & Battery of a High & Aggravated Nature
-Poss. weapon during violent crime, if not also sentenced to life without parole or death
Rebecca Wilkie - Clinton
-Trafficking in meth or cocaine base - 10 g or more, but less than 28 g - 3rd or sub. offense (Fel., 25Y to 30Y)
-Trafficking in meth. or cocaine base - 200 g or more, but less than 400 g
-Manuf., poss. of other sub. in Sch. I, II, III or flunitrazepam, w.i.t.d. - 3rd or sub. offense
-MDP, Narcotic drugs in Sch. I(b) & (c), LSD, and Sched. II - 3rd or sub. offense
-Poss. weapon during violent crime, if not also sentenced to life without parole or death
-Sale or delivery of pistol to, and possession by, certain persons unlawful; stolen pistol
-Sale or delivery of pistol to, and possession by, certain persons unlawful; stolen pistol
