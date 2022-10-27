Editor's Note: The following information is compiled from arrests records from the Laurens Police Department, Clinton Police Department, Laurens County Sheriff's Office and the Johnson Detention Center. This information is presented with no intent of guilt or innocence.
Kimilee Johns – Laurens
-Shoplifting, value $2,000 or less
Rebecca Hill – Clinton
-Grand Larceny, value more than $2,000 but less than $10,000
-Criminal conspiracy
Dalton Beck – Clinton
-Possession of less than one gram of meth
Anthony Willard – Fountain Inn
-Trafficking in meth. or cocaine base - 10 g or more, but less than 28 g
Joseph Hill – Laurens
-Assault and battery by mob, second degree
-Malicious injury to animals, personal property
Joe Hill – Laurens
-Assault and battery by mob, second degree
