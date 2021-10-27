Editor's Note: The following information is compiled from arrests records from the Laurens Police Department, Clinton Police Department, Laurens County Sheriff's Office and the Johnson Detention Center. This information is presented with no intent of guilt or innocence.
Shawn Lary – Clinton
-Failure to stop for a blue light, no injury or death - 1st offense
-Habitual Traffic Offenders, DUS as per Habitual Traffic Offender status
-Driving under suspension, license not suspended for DUI - 3rd or sub. offense
Brittany Readinger - Enoree
-Driving under suspension, license not suspended for DUI - 1st offense
-Trafficking in meth. or cocaine base - 10 g or more, but less than 28 g - 1st offense
Ashley Hays - Gray Court
-Shoplifting, value $2,000 or less
